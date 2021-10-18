Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Seen for First Time Since Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all aboard the love train as they prepare to get hitched -- but even after the proposal ... they were still feeling literal about that metaphor.

Check out these pics of the happy couple a day after TB popped the question -- they're still out in Montecito, and as close as ever ... if not more so. KK was flashing her giant rock, while also sporting a hoodie that might as well scream, here's the soon-to-be Mrs. Barker!

Anyway, they were in lockstep, strolling to a railroad crossing ... where they locked lips and posed for photos. The train tracks are actually integrated into the design of the Rosewood Beach Hotel in Montecito where the couple got engaged ... so the photo shoot location isn't totally random.

Seems Kourt might've been having some fun with the paps who were firing away from afar ... apparently getting some shots of her own while standing directly on the train tracks. Probably unintended on everyone's part -- but the shot looks pretty cool from this vantage point.

TMZ broke the story ... Travis got on bended knee Sunday evening at a beach resort hotel in the Santa Barbara area -- where he asked Kourtney to be his wife inside a heart-shaped flower arrangement he put together right there on the sand.

Of course, Kourtney said yes ... and both of them seem ready for "forever" with one another. This will be the first time she's getting married -- and it'll be Trav's third time down the aisle.

The engagement came relatively fast -- remember, these two just started publicly dating at the beginning of this year ... and have been infatuated since. Then again, they have a lot of history ... as they were friends way before this, and have been for years.