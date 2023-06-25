Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker having a boy, Gender Reveal Shows

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put on a show Saturday, and the headliner wasn't even born!

The expecting parents had a gender reveal at what appeared to be a family gathering. There's Kourt, baby bump front and center, sitting on Trav's lap ... with a drum set at the ready.

Then you hear a voice -- sounds like Khloe -- yelling, "Let's get the party started! We're all excited."

Barker then takes to the instrument that made him world-famous, producing a drumroll, and then striking the symbols ... suddenly, blue streamers shoot into the sky. So, it's a boy!

Someone predicted it, screaming, "I knew it!" Travis and Kourtney hugged and kissed ... something we've now seen more than a million times.

As you know, Kourtney announced they were having a kid at a Blink 182 concert last weekend in L.A.

