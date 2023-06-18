Shanna Moakler Claims Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy No Secret to Her for Weeks

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are really good actors ... at least that's what his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, is strongly insinuating with her reaction to the couple's "surprise" pregnancy announcement.

Play video content

As we reported, Kourtney shocked a stadium full of Blink-182 fans Friday night when she held up a sign reading, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Trav also seemed genuinely shocked by his wife's handwritten banner.

Enter Shanna ... who was asked by a follower Saturday on social media if she had anything to say about the happy moment. The model said she was "very excited" for them, but reportedly added another, more bitter, comment ... "I've known for weeks. This is not new news to me."

It appears she's since deleted that comment ... which could mean it was BS, or Shanna got cold feet about blowing up the spot for Kourtney and Travis.

Either way, you get what she's hinting -- that Trav and Kourt were just putting on a good show for the fans in the middle of his concert, and they both already knew Kourtney was expecting ... because if his ex-wife knew, he had to know.

Play video content TMZ.com

An isolated camera view of Travis when the shot of Kourtney's sign first went into the stadium's big screen, sure seemed to reflect genuine surprise for him.

Travis and his ex-wife have 2 kids together -- daughter Alabama and son Landon -- so, Shanna certainly could be privy to any big family news.

Play video content TMZ.com