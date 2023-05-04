Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Slams Critics Over Her Makeup

Play video content Tiktok / @alabamabarker

Alabama Barker has no problem giving social media trolls a piece of her mind ... firing back at folks, especially older ones, who have something to say about her wearing a ton of makeup.

The 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler clapped back at her haters via TikTok ... after some people online shamed her for looking too grown for her age, specifically calling out her wardrobe and makeup.

Alabama posted a video with a full-beat face, lip-synching to the viral audio clip ... "I'd tell you what you look like but you won’t like it." Her caption read, "When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde & Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or my age."

Of course, her TikTok only fueled more criticism in the comments ... things like, "I think people are just concerned about the over sexualization of youth in Hollywood/LA culture."

Alabama's response ... "Well I'm doing great thank u."