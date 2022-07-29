Shanna Moakler and BF Play at Dave & Buster's Hours After Domestic Violence Call

Play video content BACKGRID

It was nothing but fun and games for Shanna Moakler and her bf Matthew Rondeau hours after cops were called to their home for a domestic disturbance call.

The two were spotted at Dave & Buster's in L.A. Thursday night, and it was all smiles -- playing arcade games, shooting hoops and even sharing some PDA.

TMZ broke the story ... cops were called to the couple's home Thursday after Shanna's daughter called to report a domestic disturbance, telling officers Matthew was yelling at Shanna.

Our law enforcement sources say when cops arrived, Shanna and Matthew both answered the door wearing "skimpy clothes" ... but told officers they hadn't been in a fight -- despite what Shanna's daughter claimed.

Cops checked the house, didn't see any damage ... and Shanna's daughter wasn't present, either. We're told officers believe there could've been a miscommunication in Shanna's daughter making the domestic disturbance call.

Shanna and Matthew have had a rocky last few months, in February Rondeau was arrested for allegedly getting physical with Shanna -- after he accused her of cheating.