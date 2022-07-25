Shanna Moakler's BF Matthew Rondeau Charged with Domestic Violence

Shanna Moakler and boyfriend Matthew Rondeau have another thing to deal with when it comes to their rocky relationship ... criminal charges from his domestic violence arrest.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney charged Shanna's man with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and vandalism.

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew was busted back in February for allegedly getting physical with Shanna during an argument.

Play video content 2/24/22

Remember ... Mathew's arrest came on the heels of him posting an aggressive video on Shanna's social media account, insinuating she cheated on him and vowing to never get back together with her.

Shanna said they were done after his arrest ... but a few days later she announced she was pregnant with Matthew's child. They've since turned to Dr. Drew for couples counseling and have been spotted together on several occasions.

We spoke to Shanna who tells us, "I'm not pressing charges, I'm hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything as well. I will be supporting Matthew 100%. This has disrupted our lives enough. We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner."