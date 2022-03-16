Shanna Moakler, Matthew Rondeau Turn to Dr. Drew for Counseling

Shanna Moakler is indeed trying to repair her relationship with her ex-bf after his domestic violence arrest, and she's calling in Dr. Drew for some professional help.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Shanna and Matthew Rondeau will soon begin counseling sessions with the former "Loveline" host, and it became a priority for them once they found out she's pregnant.

We're told the exes haven't met with Dr. Drew in person yet, but they've already had initial conversations by phone. They believe talking through their issues is the healthiest approach, knowing it's the mature thing to do ... and necessary considering they'll eventually have to co-parent.

As we reported, Shanna and Matthew were spotted in Rhode Island over the weekend. Rumors were flying about them getting back together even though eyewitnesses told us they weren't showing affection during their time out together.

As for what they've been discussing ... we're told it's not a romantic reunion. Our sources say they're primarily seeking Dr. Drew's help due to Shanna's 4th pregnancy. Remember, she announced it by saying she had "a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

One week before that surprising news, Matthew had been arrested for felony domestic violence for allegedly getting physical with Shanna during an argument. He posted a hate-filled rant before cops hauled him in, calling Shanna a cheater and saying he'd never get back with her.