Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Appears to Be Engagement Ring Shopping

Shanna Moakler may soon be part of the I’m-engaged crowd again -- joining the likes of her own ex, Travis Barker, no less -- that is ... if her current BF is doing what we think he is.

Check out these photos of Matthew Rondeau perusing the shelves of a Tiffany and Co. in Thousand Oaks over the weekend ... where it sure looked like he was getting ready to pop the question.

As you see, it appears he’s giving engagement rings the once over -- check out the fat rock he's checking out ...

So, on the heels of Valentine’s Day is Matthew ready to pop the question? The timing is interesting ... as you know, Travis and Kourtney recently got engaged and Shanna's certainly thrown some shade their way.

To be fair Shanna may not be involved in the timing of this ... she's currently shooting "Big Brother," so she may not even have a clue as to what's happening outside the BB house.

Shanna and Travis were married for 4 years back in the 2000s, and they share two children together ... Alabama and Landon. She’s been dating MR on and off since 2020.