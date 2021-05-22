Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian of Destroying Family

Play video content BACKGRID

Shanna Moakler has been divorced from Travis Barker for a decade, but the bitterness still lingers, and she's blaming Kourtney and Kim Kardashian for "destroying my family."

Shanna unloaded on the Travis and the Kardashians, saying she's now estranged from her 3 kids as she takes aim at Kourtney, although she refuses to call her by name.

Moakler maintained her drumbeat that Travis and Kim had an affair during their marriage ... something they have strongly and consistently denied.

She's clearly reeling from Travis' new relationship with Kourtney, saying, "My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me."

Shanna says she doesn't care about Travis and Kourtney at all, but listening to her that's a tough sell. The photog even asks what she would say to Kourtney and Kim. Her answer ... "Thanks for destroying my family twice."

Travis and Shanna married in 2004. He filed for divorce 2 years later and they reunited twice before finally parting ways in 2008. They have 2 kids ... 17-year-old Landon, 15-year-old Alabama. Shanna has a third child, Atiana whose father is Oscar De La Hoya but she lives with Travis.

