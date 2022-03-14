Shanna Moakler, Matthew Rondeau Spotted Together 3 Weeks After DV Arrest

Shanna Moakler was back with ex-BF Matthew Rondeau ... 3 weeks after his felony domestic violence arrest.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Shanna and Matthew were spotted Sunday night in Rhode Island. The two went to Opa Restaurant for dinner in Providence and stayed late ... leaving around 1 AM.

While the current status of their relationship is unclear, we're told they weren't showing any signs of affection during the meal.

Shanna was overheard telling a diner, "We're okay, we’re hanging in there."

We've learned the two went out for dinner the night before as well ... hitting up Los Andes in the same city.

Shanna has been telling locals she's in town because her 86-year-old father, a dentist, had recently retired ... but these encounters suggest they might be back together.

As we've reported, their relationship has been rocky ... things got heated at the end of February when Matthew posted an aggressive video on her social media, claiming Shanna cheated on him and swearing he'd never get back with her.