Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Shanna Moakler's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, has been arrested for felony domestic violence on the heels of a disturbing video in which he accused her of cheating and said their relationship was over.

Law enforcement sources tell us Shanna and Matthew got in a fight Wednesday night at their home after he accused her of cheating. Our sources say Shanna left the home, but returned Thursday morning where the fighting continued and allegedly became physical.

We're told cops were called, and Shanna had visible marks on her body ... Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence.

Moakler was just a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother" -- the show's finale was Wednesday night.

In a video posted to Moakler's Instagram page Thursday, an irate Rondeau -- who was recording himself -- accused Moakler of cheating on him and called her a fake person. Rondeau said he and Moakler were finished as a couple and he'd never speak to her again.