Shanna Moakler Not Interested in Lamar Odom Despite 'Big Brother' Flirting

Shanna Moakler says she's not trying to get with Lamar Odom ... despite flirting with him on "Celebrity Big Brother" and upsetting her boyfriend in the process.

Shanna, who was recently evicted from the 'CBB' house, tells TMZ ... she's not interested in Lamar, romantically or in any capacity -- but she understands why her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, is pissed about her antics in the 'CBB' house.

TMZ broke the story ... Shanna's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was not happy with the subtle sexual innuendos flying back and forth between SM and LO, and was having second thoughts about popping the question.

Shanna says Matthew's feelings are valid, admitting she made comments that would have hurt her if the roles were reversed. She adds ... the last thing she ever wanted was to hurt the one person who has been by her side through thick and thin.

Remember, Matthew was shopping for engagement rings earlier this month, but now he's pumping the brakes on a potential proposal ... and he and Shanna have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Shanna says she and Matthew -- who've dated on and off since 2020 -- are taking things day by day, but are still together and "working on us."

Sounds like Shanna wants a future together ... she says Matthew means everything to her and she's happy to have him in her life because "we have a real and honest love."