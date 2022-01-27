Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom Joins 'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast
Lamar Odom Joins 'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast ... UFC's Miesha Tate, Too
1/27/2022 9:34 AM PT
Lamar Odom is going back to TV -- the former Lakers star will be joining the cast of "Celebrity Big Brother" this season ... where he'll be competing for a $250,000 cash prize.
The series announced Odom will be a guest for its third season on Thursday ... releasing a video on social media introducing all the celebs who'll be living under the same roof for the competition.
"My name is Lamar Odom [and] people may know me for winning two championships with the LA Lakers," Odom said in his intro.
No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF— Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022 @CBSBigBrother
"They also may know me for marrying Khloe Kardashian. We had our own TV show. Our own reality show."
Odom is no stranger to television -- when he was still married to Khloe, they had their own show, "Khloe & Lamar" ... which was a spinoff of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
Speaking of Kardashians ... CBB will have another guest who has a tie to their family. Shanna Moakler -- whose ex-husband, Travis Barker, is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian -- will join Odom in the house.
Other notable guests include UFC star Miesha Tate, NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, SNL's Chris Kattan and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, Cynthia Bailey.
Lamar made more than $114 million during his NBA career ... but recently opened up about his struggles with money management -- even going to Kobe Bryant to help him get out of a gambling debt.
The new season of CBB kicks off next week.