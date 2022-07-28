Cops at Shanna Moakler's House After 911 'Domestic Disturbance' Call

Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau got a visit from cops Thursday afternoon, after someone called 911 to report a "domestic disturbance."

LAPD sources tell TMZ, Moakler's daughter called 911 to say a disturbance was going on and her mom's boyfriend was yelling at her.

Cops rushed to Shanna's San Fernando Valley house, knocked at the door and they both answered wearing "skimpy clothes." Cops separated them and they both told the same story -- that there was no fight, no disturbance. Cops looked around the house, no broken furniture, windows, etc. There were also no marks on either Shanna's or Matthew's body.

We're told the daughter who called 911 was not at the house, and cops believe this may be a bad game of telephone.

TMZ broke the story ... Rondeau was arrested in February for allegedly getting physical with Shanna.

As we reported, Shanna and Matthew got in a fight at their home ... a fight triggered by him accusing her of cheating. We're told Shanna left, returned the following morning, and the fight continued and allegedly became physical.

Cops were called and when they showed up, they say they saw visible marks on Shanna's body. Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence.

You may recall the video he posted on Shanna's social media, suggesting she cheated on him.

The L.A. City Attorney has charged Rondeau with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and vandalism.