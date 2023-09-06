Kourtney Kardashian Needed Urgent Fetal Surgery to Save Unborn Baby's Life

Kourtney Kardashian says she underwent life-saving surgery for her and Travis Barker's unborn child ... a procedure that made her "forever grateful."

Kourtney broke her silence Wednesday on her recent hospital stay, sharing a pic of her and Travis holding hands and saying she's grateful to doctors, "for saving our baby's life."

She goes on to thank Travis, saying he "rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock." She also expresses gratitude for her mom, Kris Jenner, who also supported her through the scary process.

She continues, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

Kourtney ends the emotional post, saying the "truest blessing" was walking out of the hospital with her kiddo safe and sound in her stomach.

As we reported, Travis' band, Blink-182 had to push pause on their tour last week after an "urgent family matter."