Travis Barker Leaves Hospital with Still-Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's family emergency appears to have been connected to his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian -- as expected -- but she's still got their bun in the oven.

The Blink-182 rocker and eldest Kardashian sister were photographed leaving an LA-area hospital Saturday ... where they boarded a waiting SUV with some handlers and security guards in tow as well. As you can see, KK still looks very pregnant ... and she's on her feet.

More importantly, no sign of a newborn anywhere ... so, it looks like she hasn't popped yet -- which is what most people assumed had happened as far as the family emergency.

Remember, Travis' band announced a sudden postponement in their tour Friday while in Europe ... writing, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

No official reason was offered for Travis' departure ... but, obviously, the fact Kourtney is pregnant and quite far along came to most everyone's mind as a possible explanation.

Like we said, we still don't know what exactly went down or why Kourtney might've been in the hospital -- but, thankfully, she seems to be doing better now and heading home.