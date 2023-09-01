Blink-182 Cancels Shows Due to Travis Barker's Urgent Family Matter

Blink-182 has temporarily pulled the plug on 3 European concerts because Travis Barker had to leave to deal with an "urgent family matter."

The band was not specific, other than to say ... "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Hours before Blink-182 broke the news, Travis posted photos of a prayer room to Instagram, though it's unclear where he was or why he did so.

As you know, Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant and seems to be far along. Nevertheless, no one is saying what urgently caused the postponement.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy with a big sign at Blink's show back in June.