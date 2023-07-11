Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump On Hawaiian Beach

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kourtney Kardashian Expecting and Lookin' Great!!! Baby Bump Out in Hawaii

7/11/2023 10:12 AM PT
Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian definitely has that pregnancy glow ... because she was looking stunning while having some fun in the Hawaii sun.

KK took the kids to the sandy beaches of Kauai Tuesday, showing off her baby bump while wearing a cheetah print swimsuit. Looks like everyone was havin' a blast on their outing -- herself included.

Backgrid

It's unclear what the tropical trip is for, but Kourt's daughter, Penelope, just turned 11 a few days ago, and it could also be a babymoon -- however, Travis Barker is missing out, if that's the case ... since Blink-182 is still on tour.

6/16/23
BREAKING THE NEWS
TMZ.com

As we reported, Kourtney revealed baby #4 during Blink's L.A. concert last month ... holding up a sign with the happy news -- a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

The couple later revealed they'd be having a boy during their gender reveal ... shooting blue streamers into the sky after a drumroll by TB himself.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

BTW, Kourtney also showed off her bump week, looking as fantastic as ever -- so, expect to see more of her as she awaits her next bundle of joy.

