Shanna Moakler Says Travis Barker's Urgent Family Matter Doesn't Involve Their Kids

Shanna Moakler is narrowing down Travis Barker's "urgent family matter" that has Blink-182 postponing concerts ... she says the kids they have together are safe and sound.

The drummer's ex-wife told a photog in Los Angeles Friday that Travis' family issue doesn't involve their son or daughter, and she says tons of folks have been reaching out to her for clarity.

Shanna says whatever Travis is dealing with that forced him to leave scheduled tour stops in Europe and return to the United States ASAP must be serious ... and she's praying everything is good with Travis, his immediate family, Kourtney Kardashian and their pregnancy.

As we reported ... Blink-182 suddenly postponed three shows due to an unspecified "urgent family matter" involving Travis.

Kourtney's pretty far along in her pregnancy with their first child ... and Travis posted photos of a prayer room before the concert news broke ... though no one is saying what caused the postponement.

But, Shanna's reporting everything is good with her side of Travis' family ... so that narrows it down a bit.