CeeLo Green Says Focus on the Now Rather Than Possibility of Trump 3rd Term

Play video content TMZ.com

CeeLo Green wants no part of the Donald Trump 2028 chatter -- telling us he prays it doesn’t happen for everyone’s sake, and dropping some serious wisdom about the whole thing.

We caught up with CeeLo at LAX Friday, and he made it crystal clear -- if you leave too much room for assumption, people will naturally jump to the worst conclusions. His advice? Pour your energy into focusing on the here and now.

Play video content

Catch the video, because CeeLo delivers more gems, preaching that if we want change, we have to be the example.

A U.S. president can only serve two terms, so for Trump to get a third, they’d have to change the law. We asked CeeLo about the impact of the Prez's power -- he didn’t really dive into his situation, but he did drop some more advice on the balance of power.

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

As for Trump possibly coming into power for a third term, CeeLo made it clear it's a problem for the future, saying, "We'll cross that bridge when we reach it."