Donald Trump Seeking a 3rd Term Triggers Blowup on '2 Angry Men' Podcast

Donald Trump may not leave the White House at the end of his term -- so says Steve Bannon -- and it triggered a fairly furious argument on our "2 Angry Men" podcast.

Harvey got into it with former Utah congressman and current FOX news contributor Jason Chaffetz and cohost Mark Geragos over Bannon's comments on NewsNation, telling Chris Cuomo that Trump will run again in 2028 and win, despite the 22nd Amendment, which limits him to 2 terms. Cuomo pressed Bannon on how that could happen ... but Bannon was evasive.

Harvey dismissed repealing the 22nd Amendment, which would take a 2/3 vote in Congress ratified by 3/4 of the states. He theorizes Trump might declare martial law, suspend the election, and say for the good of the country, he's staying.

This got Chaffetz going, who called it a "wild hypothetical," and then went after the various judges who he says are trying to dismantle Trump's agenda. And that started a whole other argument.