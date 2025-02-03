CeeLo Green Says Beyoncé Was Bound to Win Best Country Due to Southern Roots

Play video content TMZ.com

CeeLo Green’s all for Beyoncé making history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the Grammys -- and he’s telling us it's something that was bound to happen.

Peep the post-Grammys clip -- the rapper tells us Beyoncé dominating country and bagging that shiny new award makes perfect sense -- after all, she’s from the South, and anything south of the Mason-Dixon line is basically country music.

In general, CeeLo tells us he's not shocked by Black people making history in 2025 ... saying he believes it's only natural, considering Black people have had a hand in inventing just about everything.

Meanwhile, we caught up with Gayle King, who couldn’t stop gushing over Beyoncé’s country win, calling it long overdue and totally deserved.