WTF Fashion From Paris Fashion Week

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week, and designers took big leaps of faith on the runways ... sending models out in some cray-cray fashion that has us saying "W-T-F?!"

We scoured through all the street-style and runway looks and narrowed down the WTF Fashion for your eyes and your eyes only!

For starters, Valentino had some questionable 'fits ... One model literally walked the CATwalk in a Valentino gown with a cat's face as the focal point ... Is this a fashion YES or a Valenti-NO?!

Sheer, sheer and more sheer hit the same runway for Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 -- oddly paired with head coverings and sunglasses ... WTF is happening here sheer?!

During the Louis Vuitton show, a model strutted down in a futurist jacket, leather pants and a pair of crazy-cool boots ... but perhaps the spectators did a double-take at the clown-like makeup!