Nicole Kidman Tells 'Las Culturistas' She Can't Stand a Man With Bad Breath

Nicole Kidman Calls Out Actor For Eating Falafel Before Love Scene

By TMZ Staff
Published
Nicole Kidman says bad dental hygiene is a deal breaker for her ... and not only in real life -- on camera, too!

The Oscar winner told "Las Culturistas" podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, "I cannot stand bad breath ... If I say, 'Breathe on me,' and I have to recoil -- yikes!"

And she means it ... the offense fires Nicole up so much she actually named names during her interview, and you won't believe who she called out.

According to Nicole, her "Big Little Lies" husband, Alexander Skarsgård thought it would be cool to scarf down a falafel sandwich right before they were due to get intimate on set.

Nicole said, "I'm like, 'No, no, no, Alex. I'm meant to be kissing you and into you. Put away the falafel now.'"

Sorry, Alex, but c'mon, man ... it's Nicole Kidman for crying out loud! Watch the video to see Bowen and Matt's hilarious responses.

