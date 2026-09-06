Andy 'The Butcher' Williams Teased New Music and Tour Hours Before Death

Andy "The Butcher" Williams was looking toward the future just hours before his sudden death ... hyping new music, an upcoming tour and major plans for his band.

The AEW star and Atomic Rule guitarist appeared in a video posted Saturday to the band's social media account ... telling fans the group had just wrapped a productive week writing and recording demos in Pittsburgh.

Andy was clearly fired up about what they'd cooked up ... showing off the band's setup and gear before declaring Atomic Rule was coming to "smash" fans.

He also plugged the band's upcoming stint on GWAR's tour in November and December ... saying they'd be hitting the West Coast and teasing there was "a lot of stuff" the group still couldn't announce.

The clip is especially heartbreaking in hindsight ... because, as we reported, Williams died later Saturday after suffering a medical emergency during a wrestling match in Pennsylvania.

The 48-year-old collapsed at the end of a tag team match at Mr. Small's Theater in Millvale. Dispatch audio reveals a male wrestler "hit his head" during a match -- doctors rushed to his aid and performed CPR before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

AEW remembered Williams as both a trailblazing musician and respected wrestler ... offering condolences to his family, friends and fans.