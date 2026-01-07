Cardi B Teaches Men How to Eat a Banana in Hilarious Video

Play video content Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B says class is in session! The rapper hopped on social media Tuesday to hilariously show men how they should eat a banana if they care about their image.

Check out the video -- Cardi chomps down on a banana while admitting she's not trying to be sexy ... before breaking a piece off and telling viewers a "real" man eats the fruit by breaking it first. She unsurprisingly cracks herself up during the lesson ... snapping off another piece to make sure her teaching is understood.

The clip is a breath of fresh air as the "I Like It" hitmaker deals with drama at home ... she recently defended her boyfriend Stefon Diggs against allegations by his personal chef, who claimed she was choked during a dispute over her salary. Cardi posted a text message exchange with the alleged victim in which she says her words got twisted ... though she later deleted it for unknown reasons.

The NFL star is facing strangulation and assault charges, though his attorney David Meier said the claims "are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur."