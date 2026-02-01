Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi and Aire's Birthday Bash

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner know how to throw a party ... and their kids' joint birthday celebration was nothing short of epic.

Videos shared on social media show Kylie and Travis singing "Happy Birthday" to Stormi, who turned 8, and Aire, who is turning 4, inside a massive event space transformed into a desert-themed wonderland. The elaborate setup featured towering faux mountains, oversized rocks, and palm trees lining the space, creating a cinematic backdrop for the celebration.

And that was just the beginning. The party also included full on carnival rides set up indoors, giving the kids and guests plenty to do beyond cake and candles. Custom signs reading "Stormi World" and "Planet Aire" were spotted throughout the venue, making it clear each child had their own universe inside the larger-than-life bash.

Other clips from the party show Stormi skating around a roller rink built inside the event space, with Travis right by her side. The rapper could be seen holding Stormi's hand and helping her stay steady as she rolled around the rink, clearly in full dad mode.

Notably absent from the festivities was Timothée Chalamet -- Kylie's current boyfriend -- who didn't appear in any of the videos or photos shared from the party.

Both parents were super hands-on throughout the day. While the former couple keeps their personal relationship mostly private, they appeared completely united when it came to celebrating their kids in a big way.