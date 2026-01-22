Travis Scott Dating Rumors With Lil Baby's Ex Not True

Travis Scott and Lil Baby's ex are being linked by online dating rumors ... but TMZ has learned there's nothing to them being involved with each other.

Here's what's going on ... Jayda Cheaves's former friend, Emily Huff, claimed in an Instagram Story that Jayda has been creeping around with Travis and even attempted to sneak through a Miami club's back entrance to keep tabs on him.

Emily aired out the accusations online, writing ... "Stop calling me a fan. You wanted to be my friend. YOU ARE PROJECTING BECAUSE you steady repost Kylie & the Kardashians but you f****** Travis Scott. Tell em how you were just trying to get snuck in the back door of booby trap, trying to spy on him. No fr stop this is annoying."

Despite the claims, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the rumors are flat-out false. We're told Jayda and Travis are 100% not dating or hooking up, and there's no romantic or physical relationship between them whatsoever.

The drama also appears to stem from a recent livestream involving Jayda, where she was asked about long-standing rumors that Ari Fletcher had been involved with her baby daddy, Lil Baby. Jayda didn’t shy away from the question, responding ... "Them rumors are true, no shade. That's been going on. That's been a thing, but I don't want to talk about it."

Rapper Supa Peach then escalated the situation by calling out Jayda for allegedly directing her anger toward Ari instead of Lil Baby. Supa Peach also claimed Jayda pursued Lil Baby while Emily was allegedly involved with him pulling Emily deeper into the online drama.

Emily later added fuel to the fire by reposting an old photo of herself with Jayda, soundtracked by Lil Durk's "Backdoor," which fans quickly interpreted as a not-so-subtle jab.

