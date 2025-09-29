Lewis Hamilton Mourns Dog Roscoe's Death, 'Lost My Best Friend Last Night'

Tragic news from Lewis Hamilton -- his beloved dog, Roscoe, has passed away at 12 years old.

The F1 superstar shared the devastating update on the English bulldog's health battle on Monday ... revealing to his fans he "lost my best friend last night."

The Ferrari driver -- who adopted Roscoe back in 2013 -- thanked his followers for the support and love they've shown his four-legged friend over the years.

Heartbreakingly, he added Roscoe is now with Coco, his bulldog who passed away in June 2020.

The 40-year-old revealed Roscoe's condition last week ... saying he came down with pneumonia and had difficulty breathing. He was placed in a coma ... and Hamilton was holding out hope the medical team would eventually be able to wake him up.

"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe," Hamilton said Monday. "He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend."

"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together," he added. "Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet."

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return."

Roscoe was a star in his own right -- he had more than a million followers on social media ... and had a cameo in the recent "F1" movie.