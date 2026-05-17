Ronda Rousey Destroys Gina Carano in MMA Comeback Fight

Ronda Rousey made quick work of Gina Carano in their highly anticipated mixed martial arts fight, forcing her tap out in just 17 seconds.

Rousey returned to the Octagon at L.A.'s Inuit Dome Saturday night after a nearly 10-year hiatus and came storming out of the gate in the first round, tackling Carano to the canvas.

The MMA star then put Carano in her signature armbar, and that was it, folks. Carano immediately tapped out. After the match, Rousey said she's headed back into retirement to be with her family, ending her 13-2 MMA career on a high note.

As you know, Rousey was a pioneer in the world of women's MMA, winning several titles as part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship before being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. She retired from the UFC in 2016 after twice going down in defeat and then became a familiar face in WWE wrestling.

Carano also had a successful MMA career with 7 wins and 2 loses over 6 years. She retired from MMA in 2009 and turned to acting in major films such as "Deadpool" and "Haywire" before getting canceled over controversial social media posts.

After last night's loss, Carano kept the door cracked open on her MMA career, but noted she's now 44 and didn't get anything out of her fight with Ronda.