Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Shades Quarterback Over Wedding Snub

Aaron Rodgers Ex-Teammate Shades QB ... Ticked Over Wedding Snub!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
aaron rodgers and david Bakhtiari getty 1
Getty

Aaron Rodgers' wedding was apparently so private, not even David Bakhtiari -- one of his best pals -- got the invite ... and the former Packers star is clearly not thrilled about it.

Bakhtiari -- who blocked for Rodgers in Green Bay for a decade -- revealed on Monday he didn't personally get to see Aaron tie the knot this year ... which obviously ticked him off.

The former left tackle shared a video from Jordan Love and Ronika Stone's weekend wedding ... and in a caption that praised the current Packers signal-caller for the nuptials, he threw some shade at Rodgers.

"Love is love," the ex-offensive lineman wrote. "Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding."

aaron rodgers and david Bakhtiari getty 2
Getty

He then added some eyeball emojis.

The news that Bakhtiari didn't have a seat to watch Rodgers say "I do" is surprising ... he and Aaron were as good of friends as anyone throughout their time together in the NFL.

aaron-rodgers-privacy-rant-kal-06-24-2025
LEAVE US ALONE!!!
The Pat McAfee Show

Then again, he shouldn't feel too bad, as it doesn't seem Rodgers had many -- if any -- outsiders at his ceremony, telling Pat McAfee last week he's going to great lengths to ensure his "private life is staying private."

related articles