Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Shades Quarterback Over Wedding Snub

Aaron Rodgers' wedding was apparently so private, not even David Bakhtiari -- one of his best pals -- got the invite ... and the former Packers star is clearly not thrilled about it.

Bakhtiari -- who blocked for Rodgers in Green Bay for a decade -- revealed on Monday he didn't personally get to see Aaron tie the knot this year ... which obviously ticked him off.

Love is love. Congrats to the Loves.



Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z4VtdtO9OF — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) June 30, 2025 @DavidBakhtiari

The former left tackle shared a video from Jordan Love and Ronika Stone's weekend wedding ... and in a caption that praised the current Packers signal-caller for the nuptials, he threw some shade at Rodgers.

"Love is love," the ex-offensive lineman wrote. "Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding."

He then added some eyeball emojis.

The news that Bakhtiari didn't have a seat to watch Rodgers say "I do" is surprising ... he and Aaron were as good of friends as anyone throughout their time together in the NFL.

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show