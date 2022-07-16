Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dead at 37 After Being Stabbed

Bobby East Nascar Driver Stabbed to Death

7/16/2022 10:13 AM PT
Bobby East
Getty

NASCAR driver Bobby East was fatally stabbed this week by a drifter during a bloody altercation at a California gas station, police and media reports say.

Trent William Millsap

Tattoo-faced Trent William Millsap is being sought by police in connection with East's murder, which occurred at a 76 gas station around 6 PM Wednesday, according to Deadline.

East reportedly got into a war of words with Millsap while the racecar driver was pumping gas. It wasn't clear what sparked the argument, but Millsap allegedly plunged a sharp object into the chest of East.

Bobby East
Getty

Cops were called to the scene and reportedly performed life-saving measures on East until paramedics arrived. East was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Millsap, who had an outstanding parole warrant, is a drifter who frequents motels in the usually safe and crime-free Westminister area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Bobby East
Getty

East was a three-time US Auto Club champion who snagged the USAC Silver Crown Championships in 2012 and 2013.

