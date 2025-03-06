Detroit Sports Personality Andy Isaac Dead Following Cancer Battle

Andy Isaac -- a popular Detroit sports fan -- has passed away after a nearly two-decade battle with cancer.

The announcement was made to his X account Thursday morning ... with his loved ones saying, "Andy passed away peacefully this morning beside his loving family. We thank you all for your support and love over the years."

The news comes on the heels of Isaac announcing he was entering hospice care, as his battle with the disease "has finally taken its toll on me, it has finally stripped me of my quality of life."

"Life has been a struggle these last few months and years," he said at the time. "I hope I can find some peace in hospice."

After he broke the news, tons of fans and Detroit teams honored the Motor City legend. The Lions left a blue heart, while the Pistons commented, "All love to you, Isaac."

Those teams -- along with the Tigers and the Red Wings -- also displayed "#Faturday" on their arena billboards days after the news dropped ... a phrase Isaac made famous.

He started posting online back in 2006 on a blog called World Of Isaac, which he initially used to keep family and friends updated on his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma.