Paul Bissonnette Assaulted At Scottsdale Restaurant

Former Arizona Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette was assaulted at a Scottsdale-area bar Saturday night ... after BizNasty stepped in and stopped a group of drunk golfers who were causing issues!

The NHL vet and current TNT hockey analyst and podcaster went to social media after FOX 10 Phoenix broke the story ... where he explained what led to the melee.

"There was a bit of a ruckus going on in the bar," Bissonette said. "It was a bunch of drunk golfers. Things obviously continue to escalate. They ask one guy to leave, and one guy kept getting in the manager's face and put his hands on him."

The 39-year-old said it went on for 30-45 seconds before he intervened, telling the man in the manager's face ... "If you continue to harass and assault the staff, we're gonna have problems."

That's when things turned physical, with Bissonette explaining, "They started chucking" throughout the restaurant and even into the nearby CVS parking lot.

"Got taken down a couple times," he said. "Got boot f****d to the head three times by the CVS. Luckily I didn't get knocked out. Did go to the hospital, so that's probably what everybody is reading about."

"Just bad dudes. Way too drunk, and I don't know what else they had in their system. But, yeah, I'm very very angry about these guys and want their names out there."

Biz wrapped things up by thanking restaurant staff ... as well as the Scottsdale PD for their quick response.