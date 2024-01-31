Patrick Mahomes' Game-Worn Jersey Sells For Record $213k At Auction

Patrick Mahomes is continuing to put up big numbers -- but he didn't even have to lift a finger this time around ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's game-worn jersey just sold at an auction for a record-breaking amount!!

Mahomes' No. 15 home threads worn during Week 5 of the 2022 season -- when the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium -- hit the auction block with Goldin recently ... and after 32 bids, it found a new owner for $213,500.

The final price tag is significant -- as it marks the most expensive Mahomes jersey ever sold at auction.

The two-time NFL MVP wore the red jersey as he led his Chiefs squad to victory with 292 yards and four touchdowns ... and it's still in its original shape -- including stains and contact marks.

Speaking of records, Mahomes can move up an important list in a few weeks in Las Vegas -- if he throws two TD passes in the Super Bowl, he will pass Peyton Manning for the 5th-most in NFL postseason history.

If that happens, the 28-year-old will only trail Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, and, of course, Tom Brady ... and all his memorabilia will continue to rise in value.