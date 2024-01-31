Patrick Mahomes' Game-Worn Jersey Sells For Record $213k At Auction
1/31/2024 2:09 PM PT
Patrick Mahomes is continuing to put up big numbers -- but he didn't even have to lift a finger this time around ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's game-worn jersey just sold at an auction for a record-breaking amount!!
Mahomes' No. 15 home threads worn during Week 5 of the 2022 season -- when the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium -- hit the auction block with Goldin recently ... and after 32 bids, it found a new owner for $213,500.
The final price tag is significant -- as it marks the most expensive Mahomes jersey ever sold at auction.
The two-time NFL MVP wore the red jersey as he led his Chiefs squad to victory with 292 yards and four touchdowns ... and it's still in its original shape -- including stains and contact marks.
Speaking of records, Mahomes can move up an important list in a few weeks in Las Vegas -- if he throws two TD passes in the Super Bowl, he will pass Peyton Manning for the 5th-most in NFL postseason history.
If that happens, the 28-year-old will only trail Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, and, of course, Tom Brady ... and all his memorabilia will continue to rise in value.
So ... good investment, lucky bidder!!