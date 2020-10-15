K.C. Chiefs Player's Super Bowl Ring Hits Auction Block 1 Month After Getting It

Just one month after the K.C. Chiefs players received their Super Bowl rings ... one of them is already up for auction, TMZ Sports has learned.

The ring was made for Mike Weber -- who was on the K.C. practice squad during the 2019 season when Patrick Mahomes led the team to a win over the 49ers in SB LIV.

The players received their rings in a special ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 1.

Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020 @Chiefs

But now, the 23-year-old's ring has made its way over to Goldin Auctions, where it's up for grabs and the starting bid was $35,000. The current bid is already at $55,000 with 17 days to go!

Goldin tells us the ring is attracting a ton of interest and could easily hit the 6-figure mark.

As for the piece itself, it's a 10 karat gold ring featuring the Chiefs logo made with 60 diamonds ... and 2 Lombardi Trophies made with marquee-cut diamonds.

It includes 16 rubies to signify 10 AFC West division titles and 6 playoff appearances under head coach Andy Reid.

The perimeter of the ring top has 122 diamonds which represents 100 NFL seasons and the 22 playoff appearances in Chiefs’ franchise history.

Weber's name is on the side of the ring next to his jersey number, 45 -- and his signature is etched on the inside band.

Goldin says the ring comes with a custom Josten's ring box and a letter of authenticity from Mike Weber.

Weber was a Dallas Cowboys 7th-round draft pick in 2019 ... and spent most of the season on the practice squad there -- but joined the Chiefs' practice squad in January after the Cowboys' year ended.

Weber had re-signed with the Chiefs after the Super Bowl victory ... but was cut in the offseason after K.C. selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 1st round of the 2020 draft. He's currently trying to get back into the league.