Josh Gordon's Patriots Super Bowl Ring Hits Auction, Could Fetch $100K!

Breaking News

Did you know the Patriots gave Josh Gordon a Super Bowl ring for his small role on the 2018 championship team??

It's true ... and now, the embattled wide receiver's victory bling can be all yours -- if you've got some SERIOUS cash lying around.

Officials at Heritage Auctions say they're putting JG's title drip on the auction block next month ... and they expect it to sell for somewhere in the area of $100,000!!!

Unclear how the ring made its way to the auction house ... but we're told Gordon himself is NOT selling it. Rather, officials tell TMZ Sports it's being sold by a dealer.

But, the ring is insane regardless ... it's the last one of Tom Brady's Patriots tenure -- featuring a gem carat weight of 9.85. The bling also features 10 karat gold, according to auction officials.

Of course, Gordon only played in 11 games for the Pats in the '18 season after they traded the Browns for him ... he ultimately stepped away from New England before its playoff run, saying he needed to focus on his mental health.

Gordon ended the season with 40 receptions for 720 yards and 3 TDs ... famously catching Brady's 500th career touchdown pass.

Gordon returned to the Pats the following year ... but was placed on injured reserve just a few games into the season and was later cut.