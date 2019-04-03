'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Hartley Says Cast More Than Pretty Faces

Chrishell Hartley 'Selling Sunset' Agents Not Just Hot, We Sell for Real!!!

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Hartley knows there are haters who doubt she and her castmates are legit in the real estate game, and now she's punching back ... with a velvet glove.

If you haven't seen it (what the hell ya waiting for?), the new Netflix hit series follows the super hot female agents of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage. Chrishell joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked her point-blank -- hardcore real estate agents or just pretty faces? What's the deal?

Chrishell says she understands why viewers might have doubts. We mentioned all 6 women on the show are super gorgeous, right?

But, she insists they don't just talk a big real estate game, they can all back it up in more ways than one. Even though she's low man on the totem pole, Chrishell -- whose husband is "This is Us" star Justin Hartley -- says she's quickly making a name for herself.

BTW, she also broke down the show's most cringe-worthy moment so far -- one of her co-workers getting hit on by a client who took things way too far.