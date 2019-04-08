Tarek El Moussa Working with Christina ... Like Pulling Teeth at First, But ...

Tarek El Moussa Gives Christina Props, But Looking Forward to Solo TV Gig

EXCLUSIVE

Tarek El Moussa couldn't stand working with Christina right after they broke up -- and although he's praising her these days, he can't wait to do his own thing ... sans the ex-wife.

The "Flip or Flop" star was on "TMZ Live" Monday to talk about shooting their 8th season, and how the exes/costars are getting along years after their very public split. Christina also has a new show on the horizon -- "Christina on the Coast" -- slated to air next month.

Check out the clip ... Tarek -- who officially divorced in January 2018 -- says shooting the show after their split was tough, but now he actually sounds happy for her success and expanding family. Christina's since remarried and is expecting a baby with her new man.

Tarek also talks about going solo -- he's filming a pilot where he mentors rookie house flippers -- but most importantly, he's amped about being cancer free!!!