Congresswoman Nancy Mace Says Charleston Airport Police Put Her Safety at Risk

Congresswoman Nancy Mace slammed cops at the Charleston International Airport last week for what she called "incompetence" ... and now she's doubling down.

It all started Thursday when the representative from South Carolina had a complete meltdown after airport cops -- who were supposed to escort her from the curb to her flight gate -- didn't show up at her correct drop-off spot on time. She reportedly launched into an expletive-laced tirade in the airport as a result.

In an interview with Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" Monday, she cited rising political violence as a reason for her behavior, saying ... "In the political environment we have today, there's no room for error when it comes to security."

She continued to disparage her hometown airport, saying it's the only one where she and her family encounter issues. In fact, she said they also put her safety at risk by releasing details about the vehicle she travels in and where she gets dropped off.

She said, "I've been in 4 airports within the last 5 days without incident ... So, yes, I did confront those who did not show up to do the job."

According to a police report, Mace called the cops “f***ing incompetent,” and then said, "This is no way to treat a f***ing U.S. Representative."

Mace went on to claim the cops would never have treated Tim Scott -- the junior GOP Senator from South Carolina -- the way they treated her. She continued to complain as the officers escorted her through the terminal to her gate -- and even berated some TSA agents before getting on her flight, the report states.