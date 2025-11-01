Congresswoman Nancy Mace Allegedly Flips Out on Several Cops at Airport

Nancy Mace went off the rails at a South Carolina airport this week, launching into a foul-mouthed tirade against cops for what she claims was pure incompetence, according to a police report.

The fireworks began Thursday night at the Charleston International Airport, where cops said Mace was being chauffeured in a white BMW to catch a flight, but things soon took a wrong turn.

Police said 3 officers were waiting in the ticketing vestibule to escort Mace from the curb to her flight gate upon her arrival. While they waited, the officers were allegedly informed Mace was running 10 to 15 minutes late.

Then they learned Mace had rolled up to a Transportation Security Administration entrance in a different part of the airport, according to the report.

When cops got to the TSA checkpoint, Mace went absolutely berserk, "loudly cursing and making derogatory comments" to the officers, according to the report.

Police said Mace also called the cops “F***ing incompetent,” and then said, "This is no way to treat a f***ing US Representative."

Mace went on to claim the cops would never have treated Tim Scott -- the junior GOP Senator from South Carolina -- the way they treated her. She continued to complain as the officers escorted her through the terminal to her gate -- and even berated some TSA agents before getting on her flight, the report states.

BREAKING NEWS: Nancy Mace arrives at the airport - with no security.



Thank you for your attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/546UHdTsLq — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 31, 2025 @NancyMace