Karoline Leavitt Goes Scorched Earth on Dems, Says Their Rhetoric Is Dangerous

Play video content Video: Karoline Leavitt Calls For Democrats to Stop Dangerous Rhetoric CNN

Karoline Leavitt is widening her war with Trump critics ... arguing it's not just Jimmy Kimmel's jokes that are dangerous, but what she calls years of inflammatory rhetoric from Democrats and media figures that inspires violence against President Donald Trump.

During a fiery briefing Monday, the White House press secretary was asked about Kimmel's "expectant widow" joke about First Lady Melania Trump ... and whether rhetoric surrounding Trump has become normalized.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

Instead of focusing solely on Kimmel, Leavitt zoomed out ... saying the entire political climate has become toxic and blaming critics who repeatedly label Trump a threat to democracy.

“We need to recommit ourselves as a country to toning down the rhetoric and to unifying around what makes our country great,” Leavitt said, echoing Trump’s message.

She said Trump himself called for unity after Saturday night’s shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner -- but argued people with platforms need to do the same.

Leavitt claimed people hear anti-Trump rhetoric “day after day after day” and are being pushed toward violence.

“When you have mentally disturbed individuals across the country who are listening to this crazed rhetoric about the president day after day after day, it inspires them to do crazy things,” she said.

She also rattled off a long list of Democratic lawmakers she says have crossed the line -- including Hakeem Jeffries, Josh Shapiro, Alex Padilla, Elizabeth Warren, Adam Schiff, Ed Markey and J.B. Pritzker.

Her blunt conclusion: “You are inspiring violence by people who are already mentally ill.”