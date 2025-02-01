LAPD Shootout With Man Harassing Motel Guests Naked Caught on Harrowing Video

Los Angeles police got into a harrowing shootout late last year at a motel with a man who was completely naked for a short time ... and video of the insane incident was just released by authorities.

The terrifying shootout took place the evening of Dec, 29 at the Vantage Point Inn, a Woodland Hills motel ... that all started as a report of man going ballistic and harassing guests.

Play video content LAPD

Footage before police arrived shows the suspect, identified as Benjamin Prince -- naked -- appearing to break a window ... as he screamed incoherently, demanding some peace and quiet while he finishes his shower, and claiming to be looking for his gun.

Once police showed up ... Prince, who had since put on some clothes, opened fire and the shootout began -- with officers immediately yelling into their radios for backup amid the cascade of pops.

SWAT was finally called in ... and they are the ones who found Price dead of a gunshot he suffered amid the shootout with the responding officers.