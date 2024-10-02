Taylor Swift Guitar-Smasher Says She Didn't Sign Instrument, Autograph Was Added

Play video content TMZ.com

Gary Estes, the Texas man who dropped $4,000 to smash a Taylor Swift guitar with a hammer, says she didn't actually put pen to instrument ... even though it features her autograph, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Gary joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and settled a point of debate about the viral moment ... namely, was this guitar signed by Taylor?!?

Play video content TikTok/@jdcobb58

Taylor did NOT sign the actual guitar ... instead, Gary says, it looks like Taylor signed a different piece of memorabilia that was affixed to the guitar.

As we reported ... a source close to Taylor's merchandise company told us she didn't sign the guitar, but the nonprofit that auctioned the instrument to raise money for charity claimed it was signed and provided Gary with a certificate of authenticity, which we also obtained.

Based on what Gary's saying here, everyone is technically right in their assessment ... and he's also clearing the air on what was behind his destructive gesture.

Gary doubles down and tells us it was just a gag and the crowd was egging him on.

The swinging hammer didn't destroy Taylor's John Hancock either ... and Gary put the guitar up for auction on eBay, and said the money from the sale would go to charity too.

As of this post, the current bid is $4,400.