Gigi Hadid Channels Taylor Swift During Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid had her very own 'Eras' tour moment during Tuesday's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ... channeling bestie Taylor Swift's signature onstage move while on the runway.

Check it out ... the supermodel, who wore a pink satin number paired with matching oversized wings, stuck out her hip and raised her hand high above her ... the exact way the singer kicks off her record-breaking tour before breaking out into her hit, "Cruel Summer."

Gigi had teased her plans to pay homage to Taylor during the fashion show, previously telling Entertainment Tonight she was "trained by Taylor" to pull off a special trick ... but stayed mum on what exactly the gesture might be.

She added ... "In one of her rehearsals, she was like, 'I'm gonna show you how we do this.' And now I'm using it tonight."

Of course, Taylor is no stranger to the Victoria's Secret runway, either.

The chart-topper previously appeared in the 2013 fashion show, where she performed "I Knew You Were Trouble" from her "Red" album. She also notably hit the stage with Fall Out Boy, to sing along to their anthem, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark."

Taylor returned to the runway the next year, where she performed "Blank Space" and "Style" off her wildly successful "1989" album.