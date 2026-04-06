Lil Nas X Works Out Deal With Prosecutors in Police Battery Case

If He Stays Out of Trouble!!!

Lil Nas X got some good news in court on Monday ... a judge accepted his motion to enter a mental health diversion program in his felony police battery case, TMZ confirmed.

That means all he has to do is keep up his treatment and stay out of trouble for the next two years ... and his case will be dismissed.

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The singer was seen smiling leaving the courthouse ... telling reporters he's feeling "thankful" after the hearing.

ICYMI ... Lil Nas X was arrested last year after wandering naked through the streets of Los Angeles and allegedly battering three police officers.

During the hearing, the judge said Lil Nas X's behavior that night was "aberrant from his normal conduct," according to Rolling Stone. The court is reportedly chalking it up to his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The judge reportedly noted the musician "appears to be doing very well," and said ... "When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off."

Lil Nas X's lawyer, Christy O’Connor, told the court he's on a "pretty rigorous mental health regimen" after a "successful" two-month stint in an Arizona treatment hospital, Rolling Stone reports.