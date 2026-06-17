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Lil Nas X Shares Health Update After Rehab Stint, Arrest

Lil Nas X I'm Back On Track After Rehab!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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REJUVENATED POST-REHAB
Video: Life Update from Lil Nas X Post-Rehab

Lil Nas X is giving fans a rare health update ... and by the sounds of it, he's in a much better place after a stint in rehab.

The rapper resurfaced on social media Wednesday and revealed he's spent the last several months focusing on himself .... going to rehab, therapy and working with a psychiatrist.

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Nas also opened up about his bipolar diagnosis ... joking that being bipolar, Black and gay felt like God handed him a particularly challenging set of cards.

Still, he says he's doing much better these days ... spending more time with family, slowing down and "smelling the roses" ... while teasing new music is on the way.

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UNDERWEAR ESCAPADE
Video: Lil Nas X Hospitalized For Possible OD After Wandering L.A. Streets Nearly Naked at 4 AM
TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported, LNX was arrested last year after stripping naked and lunging at an officer before being transported to a hospital for a possible overdose. He later entered an out-of-state treatment facility.

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As we reported, the artist worked out a deal in April to get his case dismissed if he kept up with treatment and stayed out of trouble ... and based on his latest update, he's focused on recovery, growth and getting back to doing what he loves.

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