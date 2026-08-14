Lori Harvey and Tina Kunakey Flaunt Their Curves on Ibiza Girls Trip

Lori Harvey and Tina Kunakey might not be on the runway, but they're still grabbing eyes in their hot ensembles ... flaunting their curves in tiny bathing suits during a getaway to a famous party spot.

The pair are enjoying their summer vacay like many celebs do ... heading off to the coast of Ibiza ... and they're looking sexy AF in their swimwear.

Check out the gallery ... Lori stripped down to her skimpy two-piece -- which left little to the imagination -- and soaked up the sun Thursday in the Mediterranean.

Tina opted for a one-piece bathing suit ... though the outfit bunched up in the back, revealing all of her impressive backside as she climbed out of the water -- giving a whole new meaning to the term "beach bum."

The two seemed content during their afternoon together ... chatting as they floated in the crystal-clear water and later moving the party to a smaller boat where they hung out with some friends.

Ibiza's a hot spot (emphasis on hot) for the rich and famous this time of year ... with stars like Rita Ora, Alix Earle, Chantel Jeffries, Naomi Campbell and more making the trek.