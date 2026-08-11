Chantel Jeffries Shows Off Sexy Looks From 'Camp Ibiza'

Chantel Jeffries brought the essentials to "Camp Ibiza '26" ... tiny bikinis, barely-there tops and plenty of skin!

The DJ and model dropped a steamy photo dump documenting her time on the island ... from sun-soaked yacht days and poolside lounging to packed parties with her crew.

Whether she was basking in the Mediterranean sun or slipping into something sexier after dark, Chantel looked like she was having the time of her life ... and turning heads every step of the way.

Of course, her toned abs and killer curves were the real stars of the trip ... getting plenty of camera time from every angle.