Leah Kateb Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 27th Birthday!

Leah Kateb was a fan-favorite runner-up on Season 6 of "Love Island USA" back in 2024 ... and if you don't know her from the show, you're about to find out why she's a fan fav ... on her birthday of all days.

Leah is turning 27 today ... and for the last couple of years she's been bedazzling us with beautiful bikini snaps that serve up girl boss and hot babe at the same time!

This irresistible Islander is helping us celebrate her special day with some of the hottest shots that'll make this summer look like her Van Leeuwen Ice Cream collab ... try not to melt when taking a peek at the gallery!